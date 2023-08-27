Tre Tomlinson ejected for vicious facemask tackle of Marvin Mims

Rams cornerback Tre Tominson’s night ended after only nine plays. It was not a planned exit.

Officials ejected Tomlinson for a facemask penalty with only 5:19 gone in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Broncos.

On a first-and-goal from the Rams 4-yard line, Broncos rookie receiver Marvin Mims Jr. ran an end around. Tomlinson grabbed him by the facemask and violently twisted Mims’ head to the ground at the 1.

Tomlinson finished his night with four tackles.

Mims has two catches for 51 yards to go with the run, and the Broncos have a 7-0 lead.