Trent McDuffie questionable to return with knee injury

The injury situation for the Chiefs continues to get worse.

Kansas City announced top corner Trent McDuffie is questionable to return with a knee injury.

McDuffie had to come out of the game after suffering the injury while defending Nico Collins on a deep pass midway through the first quarter.

McDuffie was able to make his way to the sideline and the NBC broadcast showed him running to test his knee.

Nohl Williams came in to replace McDuffie at corner.

The Chiefs already lost replacement left tackle Wanya Morris to a knee injury suffered on the first offensive play from scrimmage on Sunday night.

Houston leads Kansas City 3-0 at the start of the second quarter.