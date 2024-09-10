Trent Williams goes to locker room for IV fluids

49ers tackle Trent Williams’s play has not shown any ill effects from his training camp holdout on Monday night, but Williams did need to head to the locker room for a little hydration in the fourth quarter.

Williams was seen heading inside as kicker Jake Moody kicked his fifth field goal of the night and the 49ers told ESPN Williams is getting IV fluids. The 49ers lead 29-13.

Williams returned to the 49ers after signing a revised deal last week and has helped the 49ers keep the Jets defense from providing any serious pressure on Brock Purdy over the course of the evening.

The Jets also saw cornerback Michael Carter leave the game ahead of Moody’s latest field goal. He’s questionable to return with an ankle injury.