Trent Williams plans to return in 2024, with his eye on a 12th Pro Bowl

49ers left tackle Trent Williams plans to play a 14th NFL season.

“Oh, yeah, 100 percent,” Williams said Wednesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Williams, 35, this season became the eighth offensive lineman in history with at least 11 Pro Bowl selections. He may not catch Bruce Matthews, who had 14 career selections, but he needs only one more Pro Bowl to tie Randall McDaniel, Jim Otto and Will Shields for the second-most among offensive linemen.

Anthony Muñoz, Jonathan Ogden and Willie Roaf are the only other tackles with 11 Pro Bowls. (Matthews played two seasons at right tackle, one at left tackle and five seasons at center, but the majority of his career was at guard.)

Williams did not make the Pro Bowl his first two seasons but has made it every season that he has played since.

“I’m not an emotional guy,” Williams said. “I didn’t cry or nothing, so don’t go writing that, but it did take me back a little bit. I remember just dreaming about making my first Pro Bowl and just thinking, What do I have to do to get in that conversation? What do I have to do? And then now, fast forward. . . . I’m in my 11th straight Pro Bowl [not counting the 2019 season he sat out], and it’s one of the moments where you’re kind of like, you’re working so hard . . . [and] you look back, and you’re like, ‘Dang, I accomplished all that.’

“I want to break the record for [offensive] tackles, and that’s a big thing for me. So I definitely dropped to my knees and thanked God because that’s not promised. You can have an amazing Hall of Fame career and still don’t see 11 Pro Bowls. So I’m super proud of that.”