Trent Williams, who recently turned 37, doesn’t feel his age

49ers left tackle Trent Williams said this offseason that he wants to play into his 40s. He celebrated his 37th birthday earlier this month.

After missing the final seven games of the 2024 season with an ankle injury, Williams said he certainly feels better now that he did last season.

“I feel good. I feel great, actually,” Williams said Thursday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I don’t feel like a 37-year-old. Not sure what they supposed to feel like, but I feel a little younger.”

Williams, a first-round pick of Washington in 2010, has become smarter about how to care for his body. His competitiveness and love for the game has not changed.

“I love to compete,” Williams said. “When I’m in that mode, with my cleats on the grass, to me, I feel like a rookie, just because of how I approach it and how I just love to play.”

Williams is an 11-time Pro Bowler and has made first-team All-Pro three times.