nbc_pft_jerseynumbers_250415.jpg
PFT Draft: Most iconic NFL jersey numbers
nbc_pft_micahparsonv2_250415.jpg
Parsons reports for start of voluntary workouts
nbc_pft_nicoiamaleava_250415.jpg
Iamaleava leaves Tennessee over NIL payout

TreVeyon Henderson, RJ Harvey visiting with Steelers on Tuesday

  
Published April 15, 2025 11:51 AM

The Steelers have a pair of incoming rookie running backs in their building on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson and Central Florida’s RJ Harvey are taking a pre-draft visit with Pittsburgh.

Henderson was one of two Buckeyes who rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2024, as Ohio State won the CFP title. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry, rushing for 1,016 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 27 passes for 284 yards with a TD.

Harvey put up 1,416 yards in 2023 and followed that with 1,577 rushing yards with 22 touchdowns in 2024. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry, gaining 131.4 yards per game. He also caught 20 passes for 267 yards with three touchdowns in his final collegiate season.

After letting Najee Harris walk in free agency, it stands to reason that the Steelers will bring in an impact running back during this year’s draft to pair with Jaylen Warren.