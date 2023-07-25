 Skip navigation
MLB: Spring Training-Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees
Rays returning to Port Charlotte for spring training next year after hurricane forced move
Taulia Tagovailoa
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Maryland Terrapins
SuperMotocross: Chasing the playoff bubble
SuperMotocross: Chasing the playoff bubble
Finau hoping to find spark again at 3M Open
Finau hoping to find spark again at 3M Open
Watson can't be blaming media for his own mistakes
Watson can't be blaming media for his own mistakes
Is Barkley's deal a win for Giants RB?
Is Barkley's deal a win for Giants RB?

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Finau hoping to find spark again at 3M Open
Finau hoping to find spark again at 3M Open
Watson can't be blaming media for his own mistakes
Watson can't be blaming media for his own mistakes
Is Barkley's deal a win for Giants RB?
Is Barkley's deal a win for Giants RB?

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Trevon Diggs agrees to five-year extension with Cowboys

  
Published July 25, 2023 03:25 PM

Zack Martin hasn’t had any luck in getting the Cowboys to give him a new contract, but one of his teammates has had more productive conversations with the team.

According to multiple reports, cornerback Trevon Diggs has agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with the Cowboys. The deal is reportedly worth $97 million with incentives available that could push the total value to $104 million and it includes a $21.25 million signing bonus.

Diggs was the 51st overall pick of the 2020 draft and he was named a first-team All-Pro after leading the league in interceptions in 2021. He has 169 tackles, 17 interceptions, two interception returns for touchdowns, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over his entire career.

There has also been talk about extensions for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott, so Martin isn’t the only other contractual issue on the radar in Dallas.