Zack Martin doesn’t report to Cowboys camp

  
Published July 25, 2023 01:33 PM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones rarely declines a chance to comment on just about anything, but he didn’t have much to say about right guard Zack Martin on Tuesday.

Martin wouldn’t have been around to hear anything he had to say anyway. Martin did not travel with the team to California on Monday and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Martin did not report to camp in Oxford on Tuesday. Speculation that Martin would hold out due to unhappiness with his contract first surfaced last week.

On Tuesday, Jones said he would not have any comment on Martin’s situation.

“Not going to discuss anything about any of our players’ agreements,” Jones said, via Nick Harris of the team’s website. “We have great communication with everybody. There’s nothing to concern me regarding contractual situations.”

Martin will be subject to daily fines of $50,000 that cannot be rescinded when and if he does report to camp.