Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland return to full participation

  
Published September 25, 2025 05:51 PM

The Cowboys got some good news on Thursday when cornerbacks DaRon Bland, Trevon Diggs and Trikweze Bridges were full participants.

Bland (foot) returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. It was his first practice since injuring his foot in a Sept. 8 practice, keeping him out two weeks.

Diggs did not practice on Wednesday. He was on the injury report for the first time with his knee injury, which kept him out from Dec. 9 when he was injured until Aug. 25 when he returned to practice.

The Cowboys need all the help they can get on a defense that ranks 32nd in passing and 30th overall.

Right guard Tyler Booker (ankle) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) did not practice again. Booker and Lamb are expected to miss multiple games after both were diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.