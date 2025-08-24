Trevon Diggs passes physical, comes off the Cowboys’ PUP list

Cornerback Trevon Diggs said “maybe, maybe not” when asked this week about the chances that he’ll play against the Eagles in Week 1 and the team cleared a path toward having him in the lineup on Sunday.

The Cowboys announced that Diggs passed his physical and that he has been activated from the physically unable to perform list as well. If Diggs was not activated ahead of Tuesday’s cut to 53 players, he would have been out for at least the first four games of the season.

Diggs tore the ACL in his left knee in 2023 and missed the end of last season after needing further surgery on the same knee.

It’s not a sure thing that Diggs will face the Eagles a week from Thursday, but the move clears him to begin practicing and Diggs said this week that his practice work would be a significant factor in telling him when he’s ready for game action.