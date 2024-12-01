 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trevor Lawrence carted after brutal illegal hit by Azeez Al-Shaair

  
Published December 1, 2024 02:17 PM

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence entered today’s game with a left shoulder injury. He left with something far more serious.

Lawrence slid down at the end of a 6-yard run, and Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair took a brutal cheap shot on Lawrence. Al-Shaair used his arm to hit the head and neck area of Lawrence, who banged his head against the ground.

Lawrence’s teammates immediately came to Lawrence’s defense, with a fight breaking out, and it appeared Lawrence got kicked in the head during the brawl.

Lawrence displayed the fencing posture, an indication of a head injury.

The Jaguars quickly ruled out Lawrence with a head injury after he left sitting up in the front seat of a cart.

Al-Shaair was ejected but, as he was being escorted off, began another fight with Jaguars offensive lineman Brandon Scherff going after him. Fans threw water bottles at Al-Shaair as he approached the tunnel.

Jaguars defensive back Jarrian Jones also was ejected for his involvement in the fight, and Jaguars tight end Evan Engram received a penalty for unnecessary roughness. The penalties offset, even though it was Al-Shaair’s illegal hit that started the brouhaha.