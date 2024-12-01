Trevor Lawrence carted after brutal illegal hit by Azeez Al-Shaair

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence entered today’s game with a left shoulder injury. He left with something far more serious.

Lawrence slid down at the end of a 6-yard run, and Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair took a brutal cheap shot on Lawrence. Al-Shaair used his arm to hit the head and neck area of Lawrence, who banged his head against the ground.

Lawrence’s teammates immediately came to Lawrence’s defense, with a fight breaking out, and it appeared Lawrence got kicked in the head during the brawl.

Lawrence displayed the fencing posture, an indication of a head injury.

The Jaguars quickly ruled out Lawrence with a head injury after he left sitting up in the front seat of a cart.

Al-Shaair was ejected but, as he was being escorted off, began another fight with Jaguars offensive lineman Brandon Scherff going after him. Fans threw water bottles at Al-Shaair as he approached the tunnel.

Jaguars defensive back Jarrian Jones also was ejected for his involvement in the fight, and Jaguars tight end Evan Engram received a penalty for unnecessary roughness. The penalties offset, even though it was Al-Shaair’s illegal hit that started the brouhaha.