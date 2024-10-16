Trevor Lawrence: Drake Maye has a lot of talent, he’s got a bright future

As the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence knows a thing or two about being a young, highly drafted quarterback out of the ACC.

He’ll face another on Sunday, as Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will make his second start when New England takes on Jacksonville in London.

In his Wednesday press conference, Lawrence said he has met Maye before and likes him.

“I think he’s got a lot of talent, he’s got a bright future,” Lawrence said. “I know what it’s like to be a young quarterback in this league not too long ago, and I wish him the best. It’s a challenge and every week is a learning opportunity, and you just have to use it to make you better moving forward. That’s even still going on my fourth year, I’m still doing that. You learn something new every week and it’s challenging and I think he’s got all the tools to be successful. So, I’ll definitely talk to him after the game, and I wish him the best of luck.

“Obviously, like I said last week, not on Sunday, but I do wish him the best of luck and I’ve heard great things about him.”

Maye completed 20-of-33 passes for 243 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in last week’s loss to Houston. He also rushed five times for 38 yards.