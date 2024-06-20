Trevor Lawrence: I’m grateful they see the value in me

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_240619.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could McDaniel be on the hot seat?
nbc_pft_sundayticket_240619.jpg
Florio: Antitrust judge not happy with plaintiffs
nbc_pft_comebackplayer_240619.jpg
NFL Comeback Player of the Year criteria clarified

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_240619.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could McDaniel be on the hot seat?
nbc_pft_sundayticket_240619.jpg
Florio: Antitrust judge not happy with plaintiffs
nbc_pft_comebackplayer_240619.jpg
NFL Comeback Player of the Year criteria clarified

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trevor Lawrence: I’m grateful they see the value in me

  
Published June 20, 2024 11:45 AM

The Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence have made his new deal official, as the quarterback put pen to paper on Thursday to finalize his five-year extension.

In his press conference, Lawrence said he knew throughout last week that the two sides were close to striking an agreement. And now that it’s finished, Lawrence said he’s glad to have the stability that comes with a long-term contract.

“I think, obviously, financially it’s amazing and really sets us up for the future and the rest of our lives. So, that’s a huge blessing — obviously, that’s a big deal. But I think even more than that is the stability of being here for the long-term,” Lawrence said. “To be able to say that we’re going to be here and have confidence and know that, that means a lot to us. And we love it here. It’s become home. Our families love it, our families love visiting here. And we’ve really settled in — this is home for us. So, we wanted to be here long-term.

“Obviously, it’s a place we love to live in and we know that because we’ve had some good and some bad times as far as football goes. So, we’ve kind of experienced both and we love being here either way. And, obviously, the way the organization’s going and the direction that we’re heading on the football side, that makes it, obviously, a no-brainer for us. We’re headed in the right direction and I want to be the quarterback here. I want to bring a championship to Jacksonville. That’s my goal. And I really know that we can accomplish that. So, I’m excited for that.”

Lawrence didn’t quite want to characterize his feelings now that the deal is done as relief, but he noted that all parties involved wanted to have the matter settled before training camp.

“To have it done and behind us where we can move forward and just play and get ready for training camp instead of thinking in the back of your mind it didn’t get done … every season’s big but it feels good to know I’m going to be here and have that stability,” Lawrence said. “It doesn’t really change too much, but it does feel good to have it done. That was a goal that the team and myself and my team wanted to get done, is to have it finished by the time training camp came around so we could just put everything toward this year and get ready to go bring a championship here.”

Lawrence added that it feels good to be backed by the organization’s top brass for years to come.

“Just grateful for them that they see that in me and they want me to be the quarterback here,” Lawrence said. “And, obviously, that’s what I want, but it takes two to tango. So I’m grateful that they see the value in me and I really feel confident in what we can accomplish here.”