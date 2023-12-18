Trevor Lawrence in concussion protocol

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is in the concussion protocol after Sunday night’s loss to the Ravens.

Lawrence suffered an apparent concussion on the Jaguars’ last possession of the game, head coach Doug Pederson said.

Players in the concussion protocol have to be cleared by an independent neurologist before they can play. If Lawrence can’t go on Sunday against the Buccaneers, C.J. Beathard would start in his place. The Jaguars currently only have those two quarterbacks, after cutting third quarterback Nathan Rourke, but they will likely bring him back this week.

Lawrence has never missed a game in his football career.

Lawrence completed 25 of 43 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown and ran for 41 yards while losing two fumbles in the 23-7 loss to the Ravens.

The 8-6 Jaguars are now in a three-way tie atop the AFC South with the Colts and Texans, although Jacksonville is still the division leader because of the Jaguars’ head-to-head wins over the Colts and Texans.