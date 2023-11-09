Trevor Lawrence: It would be nice to put it all together this week against a great team

Coming off their Week 9 bye, the Jaguars will host the 49ers on Sunday for what should be one of the best matchups in Week 10.

After starting 1-2, Jacksonville has rattled off five straight wins to enter the back nine of the schedule at 6-2 — good for first place in the AFC South. But in three of the last four wins, the club has committed multiple giveaways.

According to quarterback Trevor Lawrence, that’s one of the factors that’s kept the offense from having a true breakout game. And it’s something Lawrence wants to correct against one of the league’s best defenses.

“Every week you kind of hope it’s that week [for an offensive breakout],” Lawrence said in his Wednesday press conference. “We’ve been a lot more consistent on just moving the ball, not stalling out as much. But then, you see two weeks ago, we have the dumb turnovers that kept Pittsburgh in the game and gave them a shot and didn’t let us really takeoff and blow the game open.

“It’s something like that every week that we have to fix, you’re hoping every week is that week and we’re emphasizing it. We got a lot of emphasis on the details of just not having turnovers, being better on third down and all those things play together and have a clean game.”

The Jaguars haven’t gotten through a game without a giveaway since the Week 4 win over the Falcons in London. That was their only game without one this season.

“That’s the idea, having a game where you can come out of it not many turnovers at all, being great on third downs, scoring in the red zone — it would be nice to put all of those together this week against a good team like this,” Lawrence said. “This is the week to do it, you got to play well against great teams.”

The Jaguars enter Week 10 ranked No. 10 in points scored and No. 14 in total yards. If they are able to put it all together against San Francisco, it might solidify Jacksonville as one of the true contenders in the AFC.