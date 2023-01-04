 Skip navigation
Trevor Lawrence misses first practice of the week

  
Published January 4, 2023 04:10 AM
The Jaguars estimated quarterback Trevor Lawrence as a non-participant in Tuesday’s practice with his toe injury. That follows the same practice schedule he had the past three weeks.

Lawrence went on the practice report in Week 14 and missed two practice days before having a limited practice to close out the week. In Weeks 15-17, he was a non-participant on the first practice day before limited practices the next two days.

Despite receiving a questionable designation the past four weeks, Lawrence has started all four games.

Long snapper Ross Matiscik (back) and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen/ankle) also didn’t practice Tuesday.

Safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), outside linebacker Travon Walker (ankle), defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (ankle) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder) were limited.