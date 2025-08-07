Trevor Lawrence on Travis Hunter: “Selfishly, I definitely want him on offense more”

The big question surrounding Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter is whether he’ll play more at wide receiver or more at cornerback. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a strong preference.

Lawrence said on NFL Network that he has quickly become a big fan of Hunter’s skill set and wants to be able to throw as many passes as he can to Hunter.

“He’s so talented, it’s hard to keep him off the field,” Lawrence said of Hunter. “Selfishly, I definitely want him on offense more. And I told him, ‘Do you want to catch touchdowns or do you want to maybe break up a pass or two? That’s a decision you have to make.’ He’ll make plays wherever he is, but obviously as a quarterback I hope he plays more on offense. Wherever he plays to make us better, because he will make us better, I’m all for wherever that is.”

The Jaguars are only 22-38 in the 60 regular-season games Lawrence has started so far in his NFL career, but Lawrence says it’s “very realistic” to expect them to be a playoff team this year.

“You’ve got to go prove it on Sundays this fall, so it doesn’t really matter what I say, but I feel very confident in this team, and I think we’re a talented team,” Lawrence said.

By drafting Hunter, they added talent on both sides of the ball.