Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
Moore leaving field mid-play was a 'bad look'
Watson remains a 'distraction' for the Browns

Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Trevor Lawrence out, Mac Jones starts for Jaguars vs. Vikings

  
Published November 10, 2024 05:28 AM

The Jaguars are listing quarterback Trevor Lawrence as questionable for today’s game against the Vikings, but he’s not going to play.

Mac Jones will start for the Jaguars, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Lawrence’s left shoulder injury is serious enough that he might also miss next week’s game against the Lions and then rest up during the bye week after that before playing again.

Jones will be getting his first start for the Jaguars after starting 42 games in three seasons for the Patriots.

The 6-2 Vikings are seven-point favorites on the road against the 2-7 Jaguars.