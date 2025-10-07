Trevor Lawrence says he panicked when he fell before getting up to score game-winning TD

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence scored the game-winning touchdown on Monday night on a play that was very much not how it was drawn up: An offensive lineman stepped on Lawrence’s foot, causing him to fall, but Lawrence got up and ran into the end zone.

Asked on ESPN after the game what he was feeling on that play, Lawrence answered, “Just panic.”

“Sheer panic,” Lawrence continued. “On the ground, we didn’t have any timeouts, I got stepped on coming up, and I was like, ‘I gotta get up.’ I was just gonna throw it out of bounds to stop the clock, but there was really no one around me so I made a play.”

Lawrence made a play, and did so with a lot of help from a Chiefs defense that didn’t pressure him when he fell. Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, in particular, just stood there while Lawrence got up and scored the touchdown.

It was one of the biggest plays of Lawrence’s career, and it’s why the Jaguars are now 4-1.