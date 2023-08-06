Trevor Lawrence was approached about Netflix’s Quarterback series, turned it down

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was offered a spot on Season 2 of Netflix’s Quarterback documentary series, but he turned it down.

Lawrence confirmed that he was asked if he wants to be on the show but decided against it, at least for the 2023 season.

“I was approached. I decided to not do it this year. I feel like it’s just not the right time for me. Maybe in the future. I watched the show, though. I thought it was great. I think they did a great job,” Lawrence said.

The first series of Quarterback, which followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota through the 2022 season, has been widely acclaimed. Netflix has confirmed the show will be back for Season 2, but there’s been no word on which quarterbacks will be featured.