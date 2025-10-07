Trevor Lawrence’s TD run has the Jaguars tied 14-14 with Chiefs

Trevor Lawrence didn’t get in the end zone on his attempt in the first half, fumbling on the goal line on a quarterback sneak on fourth down. His first rushing touchdown of the season, which came in the second half, has tied Monday Night Football 14-14.

The Jaguars quarterback ran 10 yards for a score with 8:40 remaining in the third quarter.

He now has seven carries for 44 yards.

The Chiefs opened the second half by going three-and-out for the second consecutive possession. The Jaguars then tied things with a seven-play, 87-yard touchdown drive.

Travis Hunter had his best play of the season, catching a 44-yarder and has 56 yards on two catches.

Lawrence is 12-of-16 for 165 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars could play the rest of the game without tight end Brenton Strange, who is questionable to return with a hip injury. He spent the last drive standing on the sideline with a towel around his neck.