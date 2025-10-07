 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_titanscardinalsrecapv2_251006.jpg
Are Gannon's days numbered with Cardinals?
nbc_pft_patsreaxv2_251006.jpg
Maye leads Patriots to 'statement' win over Bills
justinfields.jpg
Jets' decision on Fields proving to be 'a bad one'

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Trevor Lawrence’s TD run has the Jaguars tied 14-14 with Chiefs

  
Published October 6, 2025 10:05 PM

Trevor Lawrence didn’t get in the end zone on his attempt in the first half, fumbling on the goal line on a quarterback sneak on fourth down. His first rushing touchdown of the season, which came in the second half, has tied Monday Night Football 14-14.

The Jaguars quarterback ran 10 yards for a score with 8:40 remaining in the third quarter.

He now has seven carries for 44 yards.

The Chiefs opened the second half by going three-and-out for the second consecutive possession. The Jaguars then tied things with a seven-play, 87-yard touchdown drive.

Travis Hunter had his best play of the season, catching a 44-yarder and has 56 yards on two catches.

Lawrence is 12-of-16 for 165 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars could play the rest of the game without tight end Brenton Strange, who is questionable to return with a hip injury. He spent the last drive standing on the sideline with a towel around his neck.