Trey Hendrickson, Breece Hall are expected to play on Sunday

  
Published October 26, 2025 08:27 AM

The Jets are in Cincinnati to face the Bengals on Sunday and it looks like they’ll have their top running back for the game.

According to multiple reports, Breece Hall is expected to play. He was listed as questionable on Friday due to a knee injury.

Tight end Mason Taylor (quad) is also expected to be in the lineup. The Jets will not have wide receiver Garrett Wilson for the second straight game and Justin Fields will get another start at quarterback after the Jets ruled Tyrod Taylor out on Saturday.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson was the big injury question mark on the Bengals side. He’s expected to return to action after missing their Week 7 win over the Steelers with a hip injury.