Trey Hendrickson day-to-day, Mike Gesicki will be out “a while” for Bengals

As the Bengals prepare to play the Steelers on a short week, head coach Zac Taylor had injury updates on some key players during his Monday press conference.

Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is considered day-to-day with his back injury suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

“We’ll see,” Taylor said of Hendrickson’s potential availability for Thursday night. “Early in the week, Monday, we’ll have to give it a day-to-day listing and see where we’re at. A lot of guys that are sore, so we’ll just have to play it by ear.”

Hendrickson was on the field for just 43 percent of Cincinnati’s defensive snaps on Sunday. He’s tallied 4.0 sacks with three tackles for loss and eight QB hits this season.

Additionally, Taylor said tight end Mike Gesiciki will be sidelined for some time while dealing with a pectoral injury.

“He’ll be out for this game for sure. Getting more information now,” Taylor said. “It’s going to be a while. We’ll just see what that means.”

Gesicki has eight catches for 61 yards so far this season.

Right tackle Amarius Mims should be fine after getting a little shaken up during the Week 6 contest. And rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart is on the mend after missing the last four games.

“Shemar’s progressing back,” Taylor said. “We won’t do a lot of full-speed work this week. But I’m optimistic about him.”

Cincinnati’s first injury report for Thursday’s matchup against Pittsburgh will be released later on Monday.