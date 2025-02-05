Trey Hendrickson: Ideally I’ll stay in Cincinnati

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson’s future with the Bengals has been a topic of discussion for some time and Hendrickson suggested that this offseason will be the right time to settle the question once and for all.

Hendrickson requested a trade last offseason before joining the team for the season and leading the league with 17.5 sacks. He’s headed into the final year of his deal and Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said last month that he’s earned a new deal, but added that it is “to be determined” if the two sides will be able to come to an agreement.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Hendrickson referenced Tobin’s comments and said he “would have preferred to kind of heard it differently than my dad texting me a tweet.” He also suggested that he’d welcome a trade if an agreement on contract terms proves elusive.

“If it’s something we can agree on in terms, that would be great. Ideally, my wife and I would love to stay in Cincinnati,” Hendrickson said. “If it’s something that helps the Bengals win the Super Bowl, if they get picks or anything like that, I want to help win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati, whether I’m there or not.”

Hendrickson said that he doesn’t “want to become a distraction for the team” once they’re back to work, so it would seem that his preferred course would be to settle things one way or the other in the next couple of months.