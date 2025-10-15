Trey Hendrickson questionable, Shemar Stewart set to play vs. Steelers

At this point, it’s still uncertain whether or not the Bengals will have their top edge rusher when they play the Steelers on Thursday night.

Trey Hendrickson is officially questionable for the matchup, according to Cincinnati’s last practice report of the week.

Dealing with a hip injury, Hendrickson was listed as a non-participant for all three of the week’s injury reports.

Hendrickson has recorded 4.0 sacks with three tackles for loss and eight QB hits so far this season.

But the Bengals will have rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart, who has not played since Week 2 with an ankle injury. Stewart was listed as a full participant for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week. He’s posted two total tackles so far this year.

With tight end Mike Gesicki already placed on injured reserve earlier on Wednesday, the Bengals also will not have Tanner Hudson at the position as he’s out with a concussion.

Receiver Charlie Jones (ribs) and guard Lucas Patrick (calf) are questionable. Patrick will have to be activated to the 53-man roster to play.

Guard Dylan Fairchild and offensive lineman Amarius Mims are both off the injury report and are set to play.