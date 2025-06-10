Trey Hendrickson will not attend Bengals’ mandatory minicamp

The Bengals and star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson remain at an impasse.

Hendrickson will not attend the Bengals’ mandatory minicamp, according to multiple reports.

Hendrickson is heading into the final year of his contract and wants a raise from the $16 million he’s scheduled to make this season. Skipping minicamp will cost him some money in the short term as the Bengals will fine him $105,000, but he’s hoping it works to persuade the team to give him the kind of long-term deal he’s looking for.

The 30-year-old Hendrickson has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL since the Bengals signed him in 2021. He’s made the Pro Bowl all four of his seasons in Cincinnati, was a first-team All-Pro last season, and has 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons.

Cincinnati has prioritized offense in keeping its best players together, with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins all getting big deals. Now Hendrickson wants to see the Bengals invest in defense, and in making him among the highest-paid pass rushers in football.