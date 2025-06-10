 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
Irsay's daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers' only option

Trey Hendrickson will not attend Bengals’ mandatory minicamp

  
Published June 10, 2025 09:01 AM

The Bengals and star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson remain at an impasse.

Hendrickson will not attend the Bengals’ mandatory minicamp, according to multiple reports.

Hendrickson is heading into the final year of his contract and wants a raise from the $16 million he’s scheduled to make this season. Skipping minicamp will cost him some money in the short term as the Bengals will fine him $105,000, but he’s hoping it works to persuade the team to give him the kind of long-term deal he’s looking for.

The 30-year-old Hendrickson has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL since the Bengals signed him in 2021. He’s made the Pro Bowl all four of his seasons in Cincinnati, was a first-team All-Pro last season, and has 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons.

Cincinnati has prioritized offense in keeping its best players together, with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins all getting big deals. Now Hendrickson wants to see the Bengals invest in defense, and in making him among the highest-paid pass rushers in football.