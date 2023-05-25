 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trey Lance: Being around Patrick Mahomes was awesome

  
Published May 25, 2023 07:53 AM

49ers quarterback Trey Lance may be on the proverbial outside looking in when it comes to being San Francisco’s starter.

But he still was able to pick up some useful information when working out with Patrick Mahomes this offseason.

Lance spent time with Mahomes in April. The No. 3 pick of the 2021 draft said this week that the time together helped him.

“Being able to be around Patrick was awesome ,” Lance said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Just picking his brain, learning about just the type of guy he is, how he spends his free time, offseason, and then more about his in-season schedule as well.”

But Lance was also able to glean plenty from watching how things unfolded last year with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy behind center for San Francisco.

“I learned a ton,” Lance said. “I was able to focus on the right things. Just having a better idea, even better this year coming into year three of what is expected of me, how to run the offense, being able to watch Jimmy and Brock play at such a high level.”

At this point, Lance is essentially competing with Sam Darnold to be the 49ers backup quarterback behind Purdy for 2023. While San Francisco has reportedly fielded trade calls on Lance, the club doesn’t seem to be inclined to move him elsewhere at this point.