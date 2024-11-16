Trey Lance fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness

Quarterback Trey Lance’s first regular season action with the Cowboys left him a little lighter in the wallet.

The NFL announced on Saturday that Lance has been fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness. The specific foul involved the use of his helmet.

Lance lowered his head to deliver a hit to Eagles safety Reed Blankenship after Blankenship recovered a fumble and began running toward the Dallas end zone. Lance was not penalized during the game.

Lance was in the game after replacing Cooper Rush in the second half, but Rush will be back in the starting lineup for the Cowboys for Monday night’s game against the Texans. A preview of that game can be found right here.