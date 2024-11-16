 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trey Lance fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness

  
Published November 16, 2024 04:33 PM

Quarterback Trey Lance’s first regular season action with the Cowboys left him a little lighter in the wallet.

The NFL announced on Saturday that Lance has been fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness. The specific foul involved the use of his helmet.

Lance lowered his head to deliver a hit to Eagles safety Reed Blankenship after Blankenship recovered a fumble and began running toward the Dallas end zone. Lance was not penalized during the game.

Lance was in the game after replacing Cooper Rush in the second half, but Rush will be back in the starting lineup for the Cowboys for Monday night’s game against the Texans. A preview of that game can be found right here.