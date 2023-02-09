 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trey Lance: I just want an opportunity to compete

  
Published February 9, 2023 04:03 AM
nbc_pft_samuelintv_230208
February 8, 2023 01:57 PM
Niners WR Deebo Samuel joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss what made this year’s team so strong, how to balance playing with reckless abandon while trying to stay healthy and more.

49ers quarterback Trey Lance entered the 2022 season as the team’s starter, but his run ended when he broke his ankle in the second game of the year and his future role with the team is very much up in the air.

While the 49ers don’t plan to bring Jimmy Garoppolo back, seventh-round pick Brock Purdy will return in 2023 and there are a lot of people who think he’s a better option to run the offense than the third overall pick of the 2021 draft. Purdy is set to miss the offseason after having elbow surgery , however, and that will give Lance extended time to show the team that he can be the kind of quarterback they believed he was coming out of college.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Lance said “Brock played way to well” when asked if the 49ers ever told him that he remained their choice at quarterback and that all he’s looking for is a chance to prove that he can handle the job.

“Everyone saw what Brock did,” Lance said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Brock doesn’t just come in and play that well, and I just get handed something out of the blue. And I don’t expect that or want that, but I truly believe, yeah, I just want an opportunity to compete . That’s all I wanted going into this offseason.”

Lance is set to have that opportunity and he’ll have to make the most of it to get the nod for a team that feels it is ready to compete for the trip to the Super Bowl that eluded them this season.