Trey Lance: I just want an opportunity to compete

49ers quarterback Trey Lance entered the 2022 season as the team’s starter, but his run ended when he broke his ankle in the second game of the year and his future role with the team is very much up in the air.

While the 49ers don’t plan to bring Jimmy Garoppolo back, seventh-round pick Brock Purdy will return in 2023 and there are a lot of people who think he’s a better option to run the offense than the third overall pick of the 2021 draft. Purdy is set to miss the offseason after having elbow surgery , however, and that will give Lance extended time to show the team that he can be the kind of quarterback they believed he was coming out of college.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Lance said “Brock played way to well” when asked if the 49ers ever told him that he remained their choice at quarterback and that all he’s looking for is a chance to prove that he can handle the job.

“Everyone saw what Brock did,” Lance said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Brock doesn’t just come in and play that well, and I just get handed something out of the blue. And I don’t expect that or want that, but I truly believe, yeah, I just want an opportunity to compete . That’s all I wanted going into this offseason.”

Lance is set to have that opportunity and he’ll have to make the most of it to get the nod for a team that feels it is ready to compete for the trip to the Super Bowl that eluded them this season.