Trey Lance will start Hall of Fame Game for Chargers

Believe it or not, the 2025 preseason begins in just two days when the Chargers take on the Lions.

While this extra preseason matchup is not going to feature starters, Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh has provided at least one reason to tune into the action.

Via multiple reporters, Harbaugh said in his Tuesday press conference that Trey Lance will start at quarterback for the Chargers and play into the third quarter.

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 draft, is in his first season in Los Angeles after spending the last two years with the Cowboys. He signed a one-year contract with the Chargers in April.

“I want to get Trey Lance game experience,” Harbaugh said, via Fernando Ramirez of TheSportingTribune.com.

Lance, 25, appeared in four games with one start for Dallas last year. He completed 25-of-41 passes for 266 yards with an interception. He also rushed for 41 yards.

DJ Uiagalelei is set to replace Lance in the third quarter and will play for the rest of the contest. Taylor Heinicke will be the team’s emergency quarterback. Starter Justin Herbert will not dress.

Harbaugh noted that other veteran starters won’t play on Thursday night, including Quentin Johnston. Ladd McConkey also is not expected to play, as he’s currently dealing with a minor injury.