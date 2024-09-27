Trey McBride ruled out for Sunday vs. Commanders

The Cardinals will not have one of their key offensive contributors when they play the Commanders on Sunday.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Friday that tight end Trey McBride is out for Week 4 with a concussion.

McBride has not practiced this week.

The third-year tight end has caught 14 passes for 122 yards so far this season.

Gannon also noted that Khyiris Tonga is out for this week’s game.

The team’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.