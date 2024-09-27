 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Trey McBride ruled out for Sunday vs. Commanders

  
Published September 27, 2024 12:14 PM

The Cardinals will not have one of their key offensive contributors when they play the Commanders on Sunday.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Friday that tight end Trey McBride is out for Week 4 with a concussion.

McBride has not practiced this week.

The third-year tight end has caught 14 passes for 122 yards so far this season.

Gannon also noted that Khyiris Tonga is out for this week’s game.

The team’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.