Trey Sermon, K’Von Wallace, Arryn Siposs among final Eagles cuts

The Eagles have announced their initial 53-man roster and it does not include running back Trey Sermon.

Sermon was waived with an injury designation on Tuesday. Sermon was a 2021 third-round pick of the 49ers and joined the Eagles as a waiver claim a year ago. He ran twice for 19 yards in two games last season.

Safety K’Von Wallace, a 2020 fourth-round pick, and punter Arryn Siposs were also among the final cuts. Siposs was the only punter on the roster, so the team will be bringing him back or making another move at the position in the near future.

The Eagles also waived or released wide receivers Devon Allen, Britain Covey, Jadon Haselwood, Johnny King, Joseph Ngata, Freddie Swain, and Greg Ward; linebackers Quinton Bell, Kyron Johnson, Tyreek Maddox-Williams, Nicholas Morrow, and Ben VanSumeren; quarterback Ian Book; running back Kennedy Brooks; defensive linemen Robert Cooper, Tarron Jackson, Janarius Robinson, Olive Sagapolu, Caleb Sanders, and Marvin Wilson; cornerbacks Mekhi Garner and Josiah Scott; offensive linemen Julian Good-Jones, Tyrese Robinson, and Josh Sills; tight ends Tyree Jackson and Brady Russell; and safety Tristin McCollum.