Trey Smith doubtful for the Chiefs, Kareem Hunt is set to play

The Chiefs are likely going to be without right guard Trey Smith for Monday night’s game against the Commanders.

Smith has a back injury and did not practice at all this week. He has been listed as doubtful for Monday.

Assuming Smith is out, the Chiefs will be missing two starters on the offensive line because left tackle Josh Simmons has been ruled out for the third straight week for personal reasons. Jaylon Moore has been playing in place of Simmons and Mike Caliendo is in line to replace Smith in the starting lineup.

There was better news about running back Kareem Hunt (knee, ankle) on Saturday. He moved up to full practice on Saturday and has no injury designation for Monday night.