Treylon Burks had knee surgery, will miss rest of season

Titans wide receiver Traylon Burks went on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury during an October practice and head coach Brian Callahan said at a Wednesday press conference that Burks will not return to action this year.

Callahan said that Burks suffered an injury to his ACL that was less significant than a full tear, but still required a surgical repair. Burks had the surgery a few weeks ago.

Burks has one more year left on the contract he signed as a first-round pick in 2022. His salary is guaranteed, so he’ll likely have a chance to make the Titans next summer if he’s healthy enough to play.

Burks had four catches for 34 yards this season and he has 53 catches for 699 yards and a touchdown for his career.