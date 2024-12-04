 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_csu_chargersdefense_241204.jpg
Chargers confused Cousins with 'different looks'
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_241204.jpg
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Treylon Burks had knee surgery, will miss rest of season

  
Published December 4, 2024 03:24 PM

Titans wide receiver Traylon Burks went on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury during an October practice and head coach Brian Callahan said at a Wednesday press conference that Burks will not return to action this year.

Callahan said that Burks suffered an injury to his ACL that was less significant than a full tear, but still required a surgical repair. Burks had the surgery a few weeks ago.

Burks has one more year left on the contract he signed as a first-round pick in 2022. His salary is guaranteed, so he’ll likely have a chance to make the Titans next summer if he’s healthy enough to play.

Burks had four catches for 34 yards this season and he has 53 catches for 699 yards and a touchdown for his career.