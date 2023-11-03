Treylon Burks is in concussion protocol

After he was carted off the field and examined late in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game, Titans receiver Treylon Burks has been placed in concussion protocol, head coach Mike Vrabel said on Friday.

Burks was able to walk out of the locker room and to a team bus after the game.

“He’s on his way in,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “There was a brief loss of consciousness, that’s why [medical personnel] reacted in the manner in which they did.

“It sounds like everybody did exactly what they were supposed to do based on the protocol and making sure Treylon’s well being was looked over as quickly and correctly as possible.”

A first-round pick in the 2022 draft, Burks has eight catches for 122 yards in five games this season. He caught two passes for 23 yards and took a carry for 5 yards on Thursday night.