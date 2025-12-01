Treylon Burks on one-handed TD catch: I was just trying to make a play

Sunday afternoon saw Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Raiders tight end Brock Bowers make one-handed catches that dropped jaws, but the best catch of the day probably came in the final game to be played.

Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota threw a fade to wide receiver Treylon Burks in the end zone early in the second half and Burks, who was well covered by Broncos corner Riley Moss, left his feet to make a play on the ball. Burks extended his right arm and reeled the ball in with one arm while falling backward to the ground.

It was reminiscent of a famous catch by Odell Beckham Jr., who noted that Burks also wears No. 13 on social media. The score gave Washington a 14-13 lead, but they ultimately lost 27-26 when the Broncos stopped a two-point conversion in overtime and Burks said he won’t be spending much time reliving his highlight.

“To me, it was just making a play for the team, honestly,” Burks said, via Michael Phillips of the Associated Press. “I’m not the type that will sit there and scroll on the internet. I kind of stay away from that.”

The Titans took Burks in the first round of the 2022 draft with thoughts that he’d make big plays for them, but Burks did not blossom in Tennessee and joined the Commanders after being released earlier this year. Burks now has five catches as a Commander and it remains to be seen if he will make a bigger overall splash than he did in his first stop, but he made a play that won’t be forgotten by anyone who was watching on Sunday night.