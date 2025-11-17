Trouble had been brewing between Ja’Marr Chase, Jalen Ramsey

The apparent spit by Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase on Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey didn’t happen out of the blue. Trouble had been brewing between the two men throughout the day.

It all got started in the second quarter. As noted by James Rapien of BengalsTalk.com, Ramsey applied a huge hit to Chase after a throw to Chase had sailed past both players. The available angles suggest that Ramsey saw the ball hit Chase’s hand and keep going before hitting him anyway.

No flag was thrown, and they exchanged words after Chase — who had been flattened by the contact — got to his feet.

In the fourth quarter, the simmer went to a boil. On a second-down play with 14:04 to play, Chase blocked Ramsey. Ramsey threw Chase down. Chase took offense as he got up. Ramsey shoved him.

On the next play, a third-and-short run from the Bengals, Chase blocked Ramsey hard at the snap. After the play, Ramsey turned and bumped Chase. Chase raked his fingers across the front of Ramsey’s jersey. Ramsey grabbed Chase’s facemask. Chase put both hands into Ramsey’s facemask and pushed.

Penalties were called on both players.

As the Bengals prepared to go for it on fourth and short from the Steelers’ 44, the Bengals ran the play clock down before calling a timeout. During the ensuing break, Chase and Ramsey got into the altercation that ended with an spit by Chase, a hit from Ramsey, and an ejection of Ramsey for throwing a punch.

Immediately after the ejection, Ramsey is gesturing toward the Pittsburgh sideline. He seems to be saying, “He spit on me.”

That’s exactly what Ramsey said after the game. And even though Chase denied it, the video seems to have supplied the truth.

We’ll otherwise wait to see whether Chase will be suspended for Week 12 against the Patriots. If the NFL applies the precedent set by the Jalen Carter spitting punishment from Week 1, that’s what will happen.