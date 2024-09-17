Troy Aikman: Kirk Cousins admits he’s not 100 percent

The return of quarterback Kirk Cousins last Sunday raised plenty of questions about whether he’s 100 percent after last year’s surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.

He now concedes he isn’t.

Cousins made the admission to Troy Aikman of Monday Night Football.

“In talking with Cousins, he says that he’s not 100 percent, but he is 100 percent in the pocket,” Aikman said.

“He wants to get out of the pocket some, with the play-action game and do some of the things that have given him so much success over the years. We’re told we’ll see it.”

We’ll find out tonight, when the Falcons visit the Eagles. Cousins struggled at times against the Steelers, because he wasn’t driving with his right leg.