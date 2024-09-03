Troy Fautanu, Roman Wilson are practicing and could play this week

The Steelers had a couple of rookies sidelined by injuries this summer, but they may be back for Sunday’s opener against the Falcons.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that right tackle Troy Fautanu and wide receiver Roman Wilson are back at practice. Fautanu, who was a first-round pick in April, is dealing with a knee injury and Wilson, a third-round pick, is recovering from an ankle injury.

Tomlin said that both players could play this weekend and the team will release their first official injury report of the season on Wednesday.

That’s also the case for running back Jaylen Warren, who returned to individual drills after missing time with a hamstring injury, and cornerback Cory Trice, who has a groin injury.