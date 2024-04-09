Tua Tagovailoa: Contract talks have been good, exciting times ahead

At this time last year, there was a lot of conversation about the offseason work Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was doing in order to avoid the concussions that sidetracked him in 2022 and that work resulted in him starting every game for the team.

Tagovailoa hosted a football camp in Oahu last weekend and said that he’s “not telling anyone what I’m doing this offseason” when it comes to his training techniques. That’s not the main focus of this offseason, anyway.

Tagovailoa is in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and the prospect of a contract extension has been the central theme of the last few months. The Dolphins described discussions about a deal with Tagovailoa as positive a few weeks ago and the quarterback gave a similar answer when asked about where things stand.

“They’ve been good. Right now, I’m letting my agent handle that,” Tagovailoa said, via KHON. “I’m focused on my family, I’m focused on continuing to better myself, better my craft and we’ll talk more about that when that time comes. For now, exciting times ahead, that’s for sure.”

While everyone is sharing optimistic updates about how talks are progressing, things still have to get to the finish line and the combination of past injury issues and a sluggish finish to last season may be obstacles to getting there before the start of the 2024 season. There will be no shortage of eyes on the situation in Miami as that plays out.