Tua Tagovailoa donates $10,000 to TuAnon founder’s family

  
Published June 7, 2023 03:43 PM
June 6, 2023 08:32 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine if Tua Tagovailoa, Derek Carr, Geno Smith and Kyler Murray have proven themselves or if they still have something to prove next season.

Eric Carmona the founder of the Tua Tagovailoa fan club known as TuAnon , recently died in a car accident. A GoFundMe page has been created to support him family.

One of the contributors is Tua himself. He gave $10,000 of the $67,322 that has been raised to date.

Tagovailoa was asked about the gesture during a Wednesday press conference with reporters.

“He’s a diehard fan about me, but out of my respect to him, I mean, he basically not just covered me but the entire Dolphins,” Tagovailoa said. “For me to have done that, Tyreek [Hill] was able to do the same. Other guys have been able to do the same as well, to donate. But I just want his wife and his kids to know that we’re praying for them and that we’re thinking of them.”

If you’re a Dolphins fan or just a fan of football who has the kind of passion Eric Carmona had for his favorite team, peel off a few bucks and make a difference for four young children who have lost their father.

Carmona, a Navy veteran, was only 30 years old. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and four children .