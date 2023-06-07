Tua Tagovailoa donates $10,000 to TuAnon founder’s family

Eric Carmona the founder of the Tua Tagovailoa fan club known as TuAnon , recently died in a car accident. A GoFundMe page has been created to support him family.

One of the contributors is Tua himself. He gave $10,000 of the $67,322 that has been raised to date.

Tagovailoa was asked about the gesture during a Wednesday press conference with reporters.

“He’s a diehard fan about me, but out of my respect to him, I mean, he basically not just covered me but the entire Dolphins,” Tagovailoa said. “For me to have done that, Tyreek [Hill] was able to do the same. Other guys have been able to do the same as well, to donate. But I just want his wife and his kids to know that we’re praying for them and that we’re thinking of them.”

If you’re a Dolphins fan or just a fan of football who has the kind of passion Eric Carmona had for his favorite team, peel off a few bucks and make a difference for four young children who have lost their father.

Carmona, a Navy veteran, was only 30 years old. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and four children .