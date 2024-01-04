Tua Tagovailoa fully participates in practice with left shoulder, quadriceps injuries

As the Dolphins try to capture their first AFC East championship since 2008, they have plenty of injury issues. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is among them.

Tagovailoa fully participated in Wednesday’s practice with both a left shoulder injury and a quadriceps injury.

Several key players did not practice: tackle Terron Armstead (knee, ankle, back), linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee), cornerback Xavien Howard (foot), running back Raheem Mostert (knee, ankle), defensive end Zach Sieler (illness), and receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle).

Tua was on last week’s injury report with quadriceps and thumb injuries.

He’s on track to start his 17th game this season. That’s a tremendous accomplishment, given his various injuries and five missed games, including the playoff loss to Buffalo.