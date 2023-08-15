Tua Tagovailoa fundraising to aid Maui in the wake of deadly wildfires

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was born in Ewa Beach on the island of Oahu, so he is doing what he can to help the island of Maui. Wildfires destroyed the town of Lahaina last week, killing at least 99 with the search for the missing continuing.

Tagovaiola began a fundraiser for his home state late Friday night.

“In the wake of the Maui wildfires, our community needs us more than ever,” Tua wrote on social media. “With the strength of our ‘Ohana and the deep-rooted values of Aloha, let’s lend a hand to those in need. 100% of donations will directly support those affected in Hawaii.”

Tua signed it “Alofa atu,” which translates to “Love you.”

He donated the first $20,000 with a goal to raise $100,000.

As of Monday night, the Tua Foundation fund had raised $62,000.

The Jason Taylor Foundation and Alabama coach Nick Saban were among the 454 supporters of the fund.

To donate to Tagovailoa’s fundraiser, click here.