Tua Tagovailoa handles one drive in preseason opener

Tua Tagovailoa last played in the preseason opener in 2021. On Sunday, he handled the opening drive of Miami’s Week 1 preseason game at Chicago.

During the 15-play effort, Tua completed five of six passes for 27 yards. Tagovailoa converted a fourth down near midfield on a throw to receiver Malik Washington.

A nine-yard pass on third and four put Miami on the Bears’ eight, first and goal. Four straight runs by running back Jaylen Wight failed to crack the end zone, with fourth-and-goal from the one resulting in a three-yard loss.

For the most part, the offense moved crisply and efficiently, with Tua getting rid of the ball quickly and not getting hit once.

That’s a good outcome for any starting quarterback who plays in the preseason. It’s especially important for the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa, given his history of concussions.