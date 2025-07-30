Tua Tagovailoa: I think Quinn Ewers has been balling

The Dolphins have started three quarterbacks in two of head coach Mike McDaniel’s seasons with the club.

So while Quinn Ewers may have been drafted in the seventh round this year out of Texas, the odds of him starting a game as a rookie are much higher than zero as Miami’s third QB behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson.

In his Wednesday press conference, Tagovailoa spoke highly of Ewers’ progress since joining the team in the spring.

“I think Quinn has been balling,” Tagovailoa said, via transcript from the team. “I think he’s been buying into what he’s been told in the quarterback room and then things that he’s taken from the meeting rooms. With Mike’s meetings, ‘Slow’s’ [senior passing game specialist Bobby Slowik] meetings, and ‘Bev’s’ [QBs coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell] meetings, and he’s been able to take that out here on the practice field. He’s been doing really well.

“I think Zach has been doing pretty good as well, and they’ll continue to work. They’ll continue to get me better, I’ll continue to get those guys better, and continue to help that room grow.”

Ideally, Tagovailoa will be able to play all 17 games as he did in 2023 when the Dolphins finished 11-6 and made the postseason. But that was the only time in Tagovailoa’s career that he’s made it through the season healthy. Because of that, Wilson and Ewers have to be ready to come in and take over if necessary.