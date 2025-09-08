Tua Tagovailoa: It’s wild to say I turn the ball over in bunches

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in Sunday’s 33-8 loss to the Colts and the multiple turnovers were the subject of an early question at his postgame press conference.

Tagovailoa only turned the ball over in three games last season, but there were multiple giveaways in each of those games and he’s had seven games with at least three turnovers since entering the league in 2020. Per ESPN Research, only Trevor Lawrence has had more three-turnover games over that span and Tagovailoa was asked if he thinks the turnovers come in bunches because he is pressing in certain games.

Tagovailoa took issue with that framing despite what the statistical evidence shows about his turnovers.

“I wouldn’t say I’m pressing. I would say it’s part of the game,” Tagovailoa said. “You obviously don’t want to turn the ball over. I thought that was a wild comment, that I turn the ball over in bunches. That’s crazy. It just so happened that’s what happened today, it was what it was. Got to move forward from that, can’t make those same mistakes.”

While there may be different ways to characterize the issue, there’s little objection to be found in Tagovailoa’s belief that neither he nor the team can afford to keep making the same mistakes in the weeks to come.