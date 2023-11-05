Tua Tagovailoa: Miscommunication at end of game was my fault

The Dolphins had the ball at the Chiefs’ 31-yard-line with just over a minute to go in Sunday’s game in Frankfurt, but their bid to draw even before the end of regulation would fall flat.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three straight incompletions before failing to handle a snap on fourth down to seal Kansas City’s 21-14 win. The third of the incompletions was a throw to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson that fell well short of where Wilson was heading and Tagovailoa said at his postgame press conference that the miscommunication that led to the missed opportunity “was my fault.”

“Yeah. What happened with me and Ced, that was just miscommunication, and in big-time moments, those things like that can happen,” Tagovailoa said. “I’ve got to throw a better ball. It was just miscommunication there. Then with the last play of the game, I’m always going to blame myself. I’ve got to catch the ball. Whether that’s getting in a better position to catch it or whatever it is, can’t end the game like that when we have an opportunity like that against a really good team.”

The Dolphins will have a week off to work on their communication before hosting the Raiders in Week 11.