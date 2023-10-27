Tua Tagovailoa not thrilled with in-season Hard Knocks: I like to keep things private

The Dolphins will be the featured team on this year’s in-season edition of Hard Knocks, and not every Dolphin is thrilled about having NFL Films cameras and microphones in their faces.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gave a long pause when he was asked what he thinks of being on Hard Knocks, and then joked that his non-answer was probably a sufficient answer. He did eventually answer the question, and he didn’t sound thrilled about the NFL’s reality show coming into his locker room.

“I just like to keep things private in how I do things,” Tagovailoa said, via the Palm Beach Post. “But this isn’t just about me. This isn’t something that’s for me. This is something for the entire team and the entire team has to figure out how they go about that as well. So I know having conversations with some guys in the locker room that for them, it’s going to be tough as well.”

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was less diplomatic.

“Hard Knocks is bullshit, especially during the season,” Howard said. “No, I’m serious. I’m not a fan.”

The Dolphins are stuck with being reality TV stars, but that doesn’t mean they have to like it.