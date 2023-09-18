Tua Tagovailoa: Our team is 5-0 against Bill Belichick, it’s not a me thing

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has won all five of his starts against Bill Belichick and the Patriots, but after Sunday night’s win, Tagovailoa downplayed how much of it is himself vs. the Hall of Fame coach.

“I think our team is 5-0 against Bill Belichick,” Tagovailoa said, via Boston.com. “It’s never a me thing. It’s never a me thing. And I don’t think we ever look at it as, ‘oh, we beat them once, we beat them twice, we beat them five times in a row.’ Every time we face coach Belichick’s team, it’s always a challenge. And we know we’re going to get their best.”

The Dolphins are actually 5-2 against the Patriots since drafting Tagovailoa, but the two losses were the two games in the series Tagovailoa didn’t start, as a rookie before taking over the starting job from Ryan Fitzpatrick, and last year when Teddy Bridgewater started because Tagovailoa was out with a concussion.

Tagovailoa and Belichick are scheduled to meet again in Week Eight in Miami, and Tagovailoa will hope to improve his record to 6-0, even if it’s not a record he takes personal credit for.