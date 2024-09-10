 Skip navigation
Tua Tagovailoa: The narrative is we can’t beat the Bills, until we do something about it

  
Published September 10, 2024 03:17 PM

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has started eight games against the Bills. The Dolphins are 1-7 in those eight games. Tagovailoa knows he needs to do something about it.

With the Dolphins hosting the Bills on Thursday night, Tagovailoa said today that he understands that people will doubt that the Dolphins can beat the Bills until they prove they can.

“That’s gonna be what’s written out there until we do something about that, that’s going to be the narrative, that we can’t beat the Bills,” Tagovailoa said. “Until we do beat them, and beat them consistently, none of that’s going to change. We have an opportunity to do that this year, we have an opportunity to do that this Thursday.”

The Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites on Thursday night, and they’re also the betting favorites to win the AFC East. Thursday night would be a good night for Tagovailoa to prove he can beat the Bills, and he knows what the narrative is if he doesn’t.